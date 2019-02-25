Investment, finance ministers, SCA chief start promotion visit to Seoul

Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr talks during an interview with Reuters in Cairo, Egypt June 21, 2017 - REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO - 24 February 2019: Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and Head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Mohamed Mamish will embark on a promotion visit to the Korean capital Seoul on Monday.During the visit, the Egyptian-Korean Business Forum will convene in the presence of a galaxy of Egyptian and Korean businessmen.The Egyptian officials are expected to meet with a number of Korean financial foundations and hold talks with the Korean premier and his deputy.They will also visit one of the Korean projects to draw on the Korean expertise in establishing investment zones.In a statement released on Sunday, Nasr asserted Egypt's keenness on enhancing its relations with South Korea in view of the standing partnership between the two countries.She made it clear that Korean investments in Egypt reached $560 million, highlighting the success stories of a number of Korean companies operating in the Egyptian market such as Samsung and LG. The minister also pointed out to the marked fruitful cooperation between the two sides since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi paid a visit to South Korea in March 2016.