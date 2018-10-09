FILE – Exports Ship FILE – Exports Ship

Egypt exports of grape hit $219M in 10 months

By: Egypt Today staff
Sun, Oct. 7, 2018
CAIRO – 7 October 2018: Egypt’s exports of grape rose 10 percent to reach $ 219 million in 10 months during September 2017 to July 2018, Chairman of the Export Council of Agricultural Crops, Member of the House of Representatives Abdel Hamid Demerdash said.

Demerdash added that the volume of exported grapes increased 3 percent on year-on-year basis, recording around 120,000 tons.

He also revealed that the Parliament focuses on entering new markets of grapes in Asia and Africa to raise the exports.

Grapes came on top of the list of the highest 20 foodstuff of the Egyptian non-petroleum exports during June and July 2018.

In July, the exports of grapes hit $165 million, according to the General Organization for Export and Import Control.

The General Organization for Export and Import Control announced that in August grapes’ exports recorded $213 million, topping the list of the top 20 foodstuffs of the Egyptian non-petroleum exports during June 2018.

During exporting season of 2017, Egyptian exports entered the Chinese market for the first time.

Generally, Egypt's non-oil exports reached $1.692 billion in June, of which $1.345 billion were industrial exports, while food exports reached $347 million.

During the first eight months of 2018, Egypt’s non-oil exports hiked 10 percent, recording $16.54 billion, compared to $14.99 billion during the first eight months of 2017.

