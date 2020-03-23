UAE government to close shopping centres for two renewable weeks

OFFICIAL WEBSITE Part of the Frankfurt Book Fair 2018 UAE Al-Maktoom Foundation Section

ABU DHABI, March 23 (MENA) - The UAE has decided to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetables markets for a renewable period of two weeks, WAM News Agency reported.In a statement on Monday, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said the decision will take effect after 48 hours, and will be subject to review and re-assessment.The decision excludes pharmacies, and food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, along with fish, meat and vegetables markets dealing with wholesalers.Under the decision, restaurants will not be allowed to receive customers. Instead, their services will be limited to home deliveries only.