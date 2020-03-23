OFFICIAL WEBSITE Part of the Frankfurt Book Fair 2018 UAE Al-Maktoom Foundation Section OFFICIAL WEBSITE Part of the Frankfurt Book Fair 2018 UAE Al-Maktoom Foundation Section

UAE government to close shopping centres for two renewable weeks

By: MENA
Mon, Mar. 23, 2020
ABU DHABI, March 23 (MENA) - The UAE has decided to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetables markets for a renewable period of two weeks, WAM News Agency reported.

In a statement on Monday, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said the decision will take effect after 48 hours, and will be subject to review and re-assessment.

The decision excludes pharmacies, and food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, along with fish, meat and vegetables markets dealing with wholesalers.

Under the decision, restaurants will not be allowed to receive customers. Instead, their services will be limited to home deliveries only.
 

news

UAE

Coronavirus

There are no comments on this article.

Leave a comment


Around Town

Arts & Culture

Luxor Temple - Press photo

Due to COVID-19, unveiling restored Ramses II statue prone to postponement

 Sun, Mar. 22, 2020
Harvey Weinstein/Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: union official

 Mon, Mar. 23, 2020
Yousra, Nelly Karim, Yasmine Sabry, Mai Omar - Compiled photo

5 actresses striving to present unique roles in Ramadan 2020

 Sun, Mar. 22, 2020
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Guba, Ethiopia- CC via Flickr/Pierre Markuse

Egypt: Ethiopia impedes reaching agreement on Renaissance dam

 Sun, Mar. 22, 2020
Youth in Hurghada have organized an initiative to help clean and sterilize streets and facilities, to face the spread of the novel coronavirus – Egypt Today

Pics: Youth in Egyptian cities launch sterilization campaigns in streets

 Sun, Mar. 22, 2020
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and a number of ministers and Egyptian women, as Egypt celebrates its own Women’s day – Courtesy of the Presidency

Sisi urges citizens to comply with coronavirus measures, stop overbuying

 Sun, Mar. 22, 2020
A Russian employee of a hotel teaches belly dancing to Russian tourists in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday. Photograph: Asmaa Waguih/Reuters

No tourists are quarantined in Egypt: Official

Sun, Mar. 22, 2020
Huawei Watch GT2

Huawei Watch GT2 Rose Gold - The perfect watch for a lady

 Sun, Mar. 22, 2020
Egyptian businessman Hussein Salem

Mubarak’s era business tycoon Hussein Salem dies in Madrid

 Tue, Aug. 13, 2019
Egypt will soon be home to the world's largest solar park - Egypt Today

Gov’t invests 19M euros in solar energy

 Tue, Aug. 13, 2019
Zamalek fans- FILE

Zamalek sell tickets for Dekadaha clash

 Tue, Aug. 13, 2019
FILE - Black Sand in Egypt's Delta – Wikimedia/Shaaban Ghanem

Egypt launches 1st phase of black sand separation, extraction project in Rashid

 Wed, Jul. 10, 2019
Civil defense troops could control a fire that erupted at the monastery of Bishop Paula in Cairo's Hadaeq el-Qoba district on Wednesday - Press Photo

Civil defense troops control fire at Bishop Paula Monastery, no human casualties

 Wed, Jul. 10, 2019

Sports

AFP / Mauro PIMENTEL

Brazil's football clubs offer stadiums to help with coronavirus sick
AFP / Philip FONG

Fate of Olympic torch relay in balance as virus worsens
Lorenzo Sanz - File

Madrid’s Former President Sanz dies of coronavirus