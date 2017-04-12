Egypt declares state of emergency following Palm Sunday attacksSun, Apr. 9, 2017
Football player injured in bus explosion in GermanyTue, Apr. 11, 2017
Parliament approves state of emergency for three monthTue, Apr. 11, 2017
Israelis protest Taba border closureTue, Apr. 11, 2017
4 injured in explosion near police HQ in Turkey's DiyarbakirTue, Apr. 11, 2017
Nasr: new amendments to the Capital Market Law to strengthen governance and transparencyTue, Apr. 11, 2017
Egypt, EU sign agreement to boost women’s rightsTue, Apr. 11, 2017
LG Electronics plans EGP 2 billion investments in EgyptTue, Apr. 11, 2017
EGX rallies on foreign buying, benchmark up 1.1%Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Egyptian, German Agriculture ministers inaugurate 1st joint forumTue, Apr. 11, 2017
State of emergency does not allow "ungrounded detention": law professorTue, Apr. 11, 2017
MP calls on Al-Azhar to purge extremism-inducing ideas from curriculumsTue, Apr. 11, 2017
Parliament to approve amendments to criminal procedure code in 72 hrsMon, Apr. 10, 2017
What should Egypt expect after declaring “State of Emergency”?Mon, Apr. 10, 2017
Alexandria’s Film Festival opens doors for young filmmakersTue, Apr. 11, 2017
Alexandria’s Film Festival is set to launch the fourth edition of its “Mamdouh Al-Lithy” competition
An all hearing-impaired cast stars in an Egyptian movieTue, Apr. 11, 2017
For the first time in Egyptian cinema a local film will feature an all-hearing impaired cast, , Al Monitor reported on Monday.
Zahi Hawass appointed Cultural Heritage AmbassadorMon, Apr. 10, 2017
The International Federation for Peace and Sustainable Development (IFPSD) appointed former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass as Cultural Heritage Ambassador for the United Nations based on his major excavation contributions.
She-Travel: 5 Insider Tips: Solo traveller Menna Shahin on smart travel planningTue, Apr. 11, 2017
Start looking at flights and hotels as early before booking
UnLeashed: Smash your anger awayFri, Apr. 7, 2017
New Time Hotel property to open in Egypt by end of 2018Thu, Apr. 6, 2017
Fairmont Nile City is your home away from home in the bustling capitalTue, Apr. 11, 2017
Leaving behind the constant honking, uneven sidewalks and dust of the busy Corniche I enter the Fairmont Nile City
Now showing: Going in StyleMon, Apr. 10, 2017
Don’t miss this caper remake, in cinemas now
Seeding Sports TourismMon, Apr. 10, 2017
CEO of sports events management firm I-Events and organizer of the International Gouna Squash Championship & Orascom Development PSA Women’s World Championship Amr Mansi on how sports tourism can help showcase Egypt to the world.
Remembering the servicemen and women who died protecting Alexandria’s Coptic CathedralTue, Apr. 11, 2017
Pat-downs may be required for high school students sitting final examsMon, Apr. 3, 2017
Egypt lights monuments blue in honor of World Autism DayMon, Apr. 3, 2017
Tiran, Sanafir deal moves forward despite new legal challengeMon, Apr. 3, 2017
Newly discovered pyramid excavated in EgyptMon, Apr. 3, 2017
Debate over ripped jeans on university campuses continuesMon, Apr. 3, 2017