Al-Sisi issues a decree for the formation of national media and press institutions

Al-Sisi issues a decree for the formation of national media and press institutions
Parliament approves state of emergency for three month

Parliament approves state of emergency for three month

Pope Francis will visit Egypt despite blasts

Pope Francis will visit Egypt despite blasts
Second Day Live Updates: Palm Sunday attacks

Second Day Live Updates: Palm Sunday attacks
Funeral for St. Mark Victims concludes at St. Mina Monastery

Funeral for St. Mark Victims concludes at St. Mina Monastery

Egypt declares state of emergency following Palm Sunday attacks

Egypt declares state of emergency following Palm Sunday attacks

News

Egyptian press - Archive

Al-Sisi issues a decree for the formation of national media and press institutions

 Wed, Apr. 12, 2017
President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi

Egypt declares state of emergency following Palm Sunday attacks

Sun, Apr. 9, 2017
German Football player Marc Bartra - photo courtesy of Batra's Facebook page

Football player injured in bus explosion in Germany

Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
House of Representatives - Archive

Parliament approves state of emergency for three month

Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Taba Crossing border - Wikicommons via Amr Shalaby

Israelis protest Taba border closure

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Explosion_in_Diyarbakir-_REUTERS-Archive

4 injured in explosion near police HQ in Turkey's Diyarbakir

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017

Business & Economics

Nasr: new amendments to the Capital Market Law to strengthen governance and transparency

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, Sahar Nasr - Archive

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr says that the new amendments on the Capital Market Law aim to increase transparency and strengthen governance

EU Commission - Open clipart-vectors via Pixabay

Egypt, EU sign agreement to boost women’s rights

Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr in an interview with France 24

LG Electronics plans EGP 2 billion investments in Egypt

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) - Youm7 (Archive)

EGX rallies on foreign buying, benchmark up 1.1%

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
German Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce photo Courtesy of GERMAN CHAMBER

Egyptian, German Agriculture ministers inaugurate 1st joint forum

Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Show More

Politics

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi - YOUM7 (Archive)

New counter-terrorism body to increase social awareness, correct misconceptions

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
One of Alexandria’s Coptic Cathedral bombing servicewoman victim- YOUM7-Archive

Remembering the servicemen and women who died protecting Alexandria’s Coptic Cathedral

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Constitutional Law professor Salah Fawzy - Dina Romeya for Youm7

State of emergency does not allow "ungrounded detention": law professor

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Azhar School room - Youm7

MP calls on Al-Azhar to purge extremism-inducing ideas from curriculums

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
House of Representatives - Archive

Parliament to approve amendments to criminal procedure code in 72 hrs

Mon, Apr. 10, 2017
Mar Girgis Church in Tanta - YOUM7/Hussein Tallal

What should Egypt expect after declaring “State of Emergency”?

 Mon, Apr. 10, 2017

Arts & Culture

The 32nd Alexandria Film Festival poster - photo courtesy of alexmcff.com

Alexandria’s Film Festival opens doors for young filmmakers

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017

Alexandria’s Film Festival is set to launch the fourth edition of its “Mamdouh Al-Lithy” competition

The_ Hearing_ Impaired_ Cast_ along_ with_ the Original_ cast_ of the Film - Photo_ Courtesy of My Wife's Fiance official facebook page

An all hearing-impaired cast stars in an Egyptian movie

Tue, Apr. 11, 2017

For the first time in Egyptian cinema a local film will feature an all-hearing impaired cast, , Al Monitor reported on Monday.

Zahi Hawass - Archive/Kareem Abdul Kareem

Zahi Hawass appointed Cultural Heritage Ambassador

Mon, Apr. 10, 2017

The International Federation for Peace and Sustainable Development (IFPSD) appointed former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass as Cultural Heritage Ambassador for the United Nations based on his major excavation contributions.

Show More

Travel

She-Travel: 5 Insider Tips: Solo traveller Menna Shahin on smart travel planning

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017

Start looking at flights and hotels as early before booking

Photo courtesy of the Nile Museum Facebook page

The Nile Museum: A journey through history and along the stream of the Nile

 Sat, Apr. 8, 2017
A customer smashing an old monitor - YOUM7 (Archive)

UnLeashed: Smash your anger away

 Fri, Apr. 7, 2017
Time Hotel - Photo courtesy of Time Hotels Company website

New Time Hotel property to open in Egypt by end of 2018

 Thu, Apr. 6, 2017
Show More

Magazine

Fairmont Nile City - photo by Anna Bernsen

Fairmont Nile City is your home away from home in the bustling capital

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017

Leaving behind the constant honking, uneven sidewalks and dust of the busy Corniche I enter the Fairmont Nile City

Going in Style

Now showing: Going in Style

 Mon, Apr. 10, 2017

Don’t miss this caper remake, in cinemas now

Amr Mansi, photography by Omar Mohsen

Seeding Sports Tourism

 Mon, Apr. 10, 2017

CEO of sports events management firm I-Events and organizer of the International Gouna Squash Championship & Orascom Development PSA Women’s World Championship Amr Mansi on how sports tourism can help showcase Egypt to the world.

Show More

Around Town

Sports

Al-Ahly women’s volleyball squad - Mohamed el-Hossary for Youm7

Al-Ahly women’s volleyball team face Bejaia in African Club Championship
Photo courtesy of Egyptian Taekwondo Federation website

Egyptian contingents collect three medals at Africa’s WTF President Cup G2
Egypt’s squash champion Raneem El-Weleily

Raneem El-Walelily makes it to 2nd round of World’s Squash Championship

Lifestyle

H&M’s spring fashion collection - Photo courtesy of H&M

H&M’s spring fashion collection is carefree and full of life

Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Nesma Ra'afat during a performance - Youm7

Nesma Raa’fat: Egypt’s first dolphins trainer breaks the norm

 Sun, Apr. 9, 2017
Egyptian chefs make world's longest sandwich - YOUM7

Port Said breaks record by making the biggest sandwich in the world

 Fri, Apr. 7, 2017
One of Alexandria’s Coptic Cathedral bombing servicewoman victim- YOUM7-Archive

Remembering the servicemen and women who died protecting Alexandria’s Coptic Cathedral

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
House of Representatives - Archive

Parliament approves state of emergency for three month

Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) - Youm7 (Archive)

EGX rallies on foreign buying, benchmark up 1.1%

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Explosion_in_Diyarbakir-_REUTERS-Archive

4 injured in explosion near police HQ in Turkey's Diyarbakir

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Taba Crossing border - Wikicommons via Amr Shalaby

Israelis protest Taba border closure

 Tue, Apr. 11, 2017
Education Minister Tarek Shawqi - YOUM7 (Archive)

Pat-downs may be required for high school students sitting final exams

Mon, Apr. 3, 2017
The Pyramids of Giza lit in blue for World Autism Awareness Day, April 2, 2017 - Youm7

Egypt lights monuments blue in honor of World Autism Day

 Mon, Apr. 3, 2017
Tiran Island - YOUM7 (Archive)/Hussein Tallal

Tiran, Sanafir deal moves forward despite new legal challenge

 Mon, Apr. 3, 2017
The discovered passageway leading to the interior of the pyramid - Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Antiquities

Newly discovered pyramid excavated in Egypt

 Mon, Apr. 3, 2017
Creative Commons via Pexels

Debate over ripped jeans on university campuses continues

 Mon, Apr. 3, 2017