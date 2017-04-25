American, Egyptian scientists collaborate on 15 health, energy projects

Free entry to all museums, archaeological sites on Sinai Liberation Day

Concern among Europe’s Muslims mounts as Far Right-Wing leads polls in France

Renaissance Capital holds 2nd annual Egypt Investor Conference in Cape Town

Recipe of the Day: Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip

Motion to summon Endowments Minister over mosques polluting Nile

News

Endowment Minister Mokhtar Gomaa in 2015 - Reuters

Motion to summon Endowments Minister over mosques polluting Nile

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Military raid in Sinai - Courtesy of Egyptian army spokesperson's facebook page

2 militants killed in army raid in Sinai

Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Sexual harassment in Egypt Youm7 Archive/ Maher Iskandar

School manager, worker dismissed over sexual harassment allegations in Sharqia

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Uber Application - Flicker By/Mark Warner

Accusations of anticompetitive behavior surround Uber

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Dominique Görlitz - Still image from Youtube

12 Egypt officials, guards to be tried over German sabotage of Great Pyramid

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Anciant Civilisations Forum - Press photo

Foreign Minister speaks at Ancient Civilizations Conference in Greece

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017

Business & Economics

Parliamentarian proposes using foreign experts to save government’s losses

 Tue, Apr. 25, 2017
Amr El-Gohary - Youm7 (Archive)

Egypt should rely on foreign experts to direct governmental and service bodies, since the government’s lack of experience has led to massive losses, according to MP Amr El-Gohary.

EFG Hermes headquarters - Press photo

Sahar Nasr to promote investment in Egypt during visit to U.S.

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Money - Archive

USD rate steady in major Egyptian banks Monday

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) - Archive

EGX ends on mixed note, benchmark up 0.3%

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Sahar Nasr meets with World's Bank in the African Group's ministeral meeting on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund spring meetings in Washington D.C.

World Bank president praises Egyptian economic reform program

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Politics

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi (L) and Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz

Saudi Cabinet approves cooperation agreements after Sisi visit

Tue, Apr. 25, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, frontrunner to become France's next president - AFP

Hollande urges French voters to block Le Pen

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
King Salman affirmed KSA’s support to Egypt, especially in the fight against terrorism - Press Photo

Sisi returns to Cairo following Riyadh meeting with King Salman

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Twenty-three year old Islam Maytat from Morocco comforts one of her two children, Maria - AFP

From aspiring stylist to jihadist widow: one woman's Syria story

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
front pages of Italian newspapers reporting on France's presidential election - AFP

How the world reacted to France's presidential election?

Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Far-Right Marine Le Pen - AFP

Concern among Europe’s Muslims mounts as Far Right-Wing leads polls in France

 Sun, Apr. 23, 2017

Arts & Culture

Lebanese Singer Fairuz - AFP

Lebanese singer Fairouz’s daughter denies concert claims

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017

Daughter of acclaimed Lebanese singer Fairuz, Reema Rahbany, denied reports of hosting a concert for the star in Egypt

Photo courtesy of Flying Carpet Workshop official Facebook page

Art workshop aims to tell old Cairo stories through large mosaic

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017

“Flying Carpet,” a community artwork workshop, will take place from May 1-24 at Darb 1718 Art and Culture Centre in Old Cairo

Omar Khairat - Archive

Omar Khairat Concert at Cairo Opera House, April 25-26

Mon, Apr. 24, 2017

The Cairo Opera House will host a concert for renowned Egyptian composer and pianist Omar Khairat, on Tuesday and Wednesday April 25-26

Travel

Family Time

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017

Pampering and decadence for the entire family at the Four Seasons Alexandria.

San Giovanni hotel in Alexandria- Egypt Today/Mohsen Allam

San Giovanni: Revisiting the past in Alexandria

 Sun, Apr. 23, 2017
Australian Couple visiting Egypt - Courtesy of the couple's Facebook page

Australian couple’s video on Egypt goes viral

 Sat, Apr. 22, 2017
Clear water of Sharm El Luli beach- photo courtsey of Tripadvisor- traveler Ollie O

Egypt’s Sharm El Luli ranked 3rd among Mideast’s top 10 best beaches

 Sat, Apr. 22, 2017
Magazine

Illustrated by Salma El Gamal

Visiting with Loula

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017

Tucked away in Alexandria’s bustling commercial Ibrahimiya district Loula’s nail spa offers manicures, pedicures and a slice of history.

Leila musical- photo courtesy Ticketsmarche.com

What to do around Cairo In April

Sun, Apr. 23, 2017

Egyptian painter Karim Abd Elmalak mixes portraits of beautiful women with interesting architecture in his oil paintings.

Marriott Hotel in Zamalek - Courtesy of Historichotels.com.eg

Palace Intrigue

 Sat, Apr. 22, 2017

From royal palace to modern history, the Marriott hotel is the home of glamour on the island of Zamalek. In his illustrated book Zamalek—My Home Island, Wael Abed, tells the story of the iconic hotel

Around Town

Sports

Squash player Karim Abdel-Gawad

Squash champion Karim Abdel-Gawad claims Houston Open
Lionel Messi - Creative Commons via Flickr/Global Panorama

Messi’s 500th goal sends Barcelona to La Liga’s top spot
Aaron Hernandez - Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons

NFL star Hernandez’s possible motives for murder revealed

Lifestyle

Linkedin - Reuters

LinkedIn membership reaches half a billion

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Australian couple Zoe Russell and Brad Moore - Still image from viral video

Australia “Walk like an Egyptian” tourist says fear “hardly lives up to reality”

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Avocado Greek Yogurt - Courtesy of inSeason

Recipe of the Day: Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Australian couple Zoe Russell and Brad Moore - Still image from viral video

Part of Nasr-Pandian meeting - Press photo

Nasr urges AIIB vice president to fund sanitation projects

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Avocado Greek Yogurt - Courtesy of inSeason

front pages of Italian newspapers reporting on France's presidential election - AFP

Sahar Nasr (R) and Yousef bin Ibrahim Al-Bassam (L) during the meeting - Press photo

Egypt reviews new projects financed by Saudi Fund for Development

 Mon, Apr. 24, 2017
Garbage bags-Egypt Today

From trash to treasure: Egypt’s new recycling initiative triggers dispute with millions of garbage collectors

 Mon, Apr. 17, 2017
Education Minister Tarek Shawqi - YOUM7 (Archive)

Pat-downs may be required for high school students sitting final exams

Mon, Apr. 3, 2017
The Pyramids of Giza lit in blue for World Autism Awareness Day, April 2, 2017 - Youm7

Egypt lights monuments blue in honor of World Autism Day

 Mon, Apr. 3, 2017
Tiran Island - YOUM7 (Archive)/Hussein Tallal

Tiran, Sanafir deal moves forward despite new legal challenge

 Mon, Apr. 3, 2017
The discovered passageway leading to the interior of the pyramid - Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Antiquities

Newly discovered pyramid excavated in Egypt

 Mon, Apr. 3, 2017