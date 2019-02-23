Egypt sends business delegation Seoul next week - minister

FILE: Egypt's Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar- press photo

CAIRO - 22 February 2019: An Egyptian government delegation will visit South Korea’s capital Seoul early next week to discuss means of fostering bilateral cooperation in various economic, trade and investment fields, Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar said.The visit also aims to activate Egyptian-Korean joint action with the aim of pushing forward bilateral cooperation files in a way that serves the two countries’ economies, Nassar was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.The minister’s remarks were made during a session of talks he held with the honorary president of the Korean Egyptian Development Association, who is currently visiting Cairo on top of a delegation from South Korea’s biggest companies.The talks touched on the future of economic cooperation between Cairo and Seoul and means of boosting cooperation between the two countries’ business communities in the coming stage