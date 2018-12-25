The Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayeb (L) met on Monday with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (R) The Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayeb (L) met on Monday with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (R)

Azhar's grand imam meets Saudi king in Riyadh

By: Egypt Today staff
Tue, Dec. 25, 2018
CAIRO – 25 December 2018: Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayeb met on Monday with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and a number of prominent Saudi Islamic scholars.

King Salman praised the role played by Al-Azhar in promoting Sharia teachings and serving Muslims worldwide, the Saudi Press Agency reported, adding that Tayeb greatly lauded the efforts exerted by the kingdom to serve Islam and Muslim people around the world.

The grand imam of al-Azhar and the chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders arrived on Sunday in the Saudi capital Riyadh after he visited the holy cities of Medina and Mecca to perform the Umrah rituals.

King1
The Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayeb (L) met on Monday with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (R)


Tayeb was received following his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh by Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance of Saudi Arabia Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh; a number of senior Saudi clerics and the deputy ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Saudi Arabia.

Egypt's relations with Saudi Arabia strengthened during President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi's two terms. The North African country also supported Saudi Arabia in its crisis on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey in early October.

Sisi received Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in November, where they held a summit at Cairo's Ettahadiya Presidential Palace, Eastern Cairo, on Tuesday, Nov. 27 to discuss several regional issues.

MBS's last visit to Cairo was the second since he assumed the post of crown prince in June 2017. In March 2018, he paid a three-day visit to Cairo and concluded a flurry of bilateral agreements involving billions of dollars in investment projects.
 

Al-Azhar

Ahmed al-Tayeb

Grand Imam

King Salman bin Abdul Aziz

Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

Related News

55044.jpg

Egypt renews rejection as Tunisia moves toward changing inheritance laws

 Mon, Nov. 26, 2018
54838.jpg

UK invests in Egypt’s future generation with new education agreements

 Tue, Nov. 20, 2018
47935.jpg

A cleric must have a comprehensive approach: President Sisi

Mon, Nov. 19, 2018
36334.jpg

Azhar Grand Imam heads for Kazakhstan for religious leaders' congress

 Mon, Oct. 8, 2018
52546.jpg

Does Al-Azhar’s rejection to ban ‘oral divorce’ damage families?

 Fri, Sep. 14, 2018
50109.jpg

Grand imam meets Tony Blair to enhance Egyptian-British cooperation

 Wed, Jul. 18, 2018
There are no comments on this article.

Leave a comment


Around Town

Arts & Culture

File - Prominent actress Raja el-Geddawi

Sisi praises prominent actress Raja el-Geddawi

 Tue, Dec. 25, 2018
Late President Sadat - Twitter

ET presents most prominent works portraying late President Sadat

 Tue, Dec. 25, 2018
FILE - Veteran Writer and thinker Ibrahim Eissa

Ibrahim Eissa exposes details about his second novel 'El-Deif'

 Tue, Dec. 25, 2018
FILE- Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi

Sisi allocates EGP 80mln for people with special needs

 Mon, Dec. 24, 2018
Women in Taiz, Yemen, commemorate the seventh anniversary of the 2011 uprising that toppled the country's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Wartime heroes: Women in Taiz

 Tue, Dec. 25, 2018
A wooden coffin with a mummy inside, dating back to Greco-Roman Period discovered on Tuesday November 14, 2017 – Courtesy of the Russian-Egyptian Archaeological Missions’ official Facebook page

New discoveries to boost tourism sector in Egypt: German Egyptologist

 Tue, Dec. 25, 2018
The bad weather and rainfall wave continues in Egypt's cities for the second day, Alexandria - FILE PHOTO

Unstable weather to hit Egypt as of Wednesday, rainfall expected

 Tue, Dec. 25, 2018
CEO of Tatweer Misr Ahmed Shalaby

Tatweer Misr: Developing Egypt’s Real Estate

 Tue, Dec. 25, 2018
Thomas Van Gilst, head of the Water Management Division within the projects directorate of the EIB - credit of Revolve Water

Exclusive interview: Thomas Van Gilst on EIB’s tapping into Egypt’s wastewater

 Wed, Nov. 14, 2018
MP Ihab el-Kholy – File Photo

Egyptian parliamentary delegation holds intensive activities in London

 Wed, Nov. 14, 2018
Egyptian notes - Reuters

Egypt records 0.2% primary surplus in July-October 2018/2019

 Wed, Nov. 14, 2018
President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi arrived to attend the first session entitled “The Role of World Leaders in Building and Sustaining Peace”

Sisi attends WYF first session

 Sun, Nov. 4, 2018
FILE - Egypt's Foreign Ministry

Egypt voices deep concern over Gaza escalationc

 Tue, Nov. 13, 2018

Sports

Rangers vs Celtic - Ibrox, Glasgow, Britain - March 11, 2018 Celtic's Scott Brown celebrates after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Celtic hand 15-year-old Dembele first professional contract
December 22, 2018 Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Man United must relish Old Trafford, says Solskjaer
FILE- Sam Morsy, photo courtesy of Skysports

Sam Morsy renews his contract with Wigan